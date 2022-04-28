ROH TV Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced an updated lineup for this week’s Rampage, which will include a ROH TV Championship match and more. You can check out the updated lineup below for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Trent Baretta

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin vs. Swerve Scott

* Colten Gunn vs. Keith Lee

* Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, & Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, & Skye Blue

* Hook vs. Danhausen

