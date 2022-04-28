wrestling / News
ROH TV Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced an updated lineup for this week’s Rampage, which will include a ROH TV Championship match and more. You can check out the updated lineup below for Friday’s show, which airs on TNT:
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Trent Baretta
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifying Match: Darby Allin vs. Swerve Scott
* Colten Gunn vs. Keith Lee
* Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, & Kiera Hogan vs. Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora, & Skye Blue
* Hook vs. Danhausen
ROH World TV Champion @samoajoe defends his Title against @trentylocks this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on TNT!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/FFAlNtk9vL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
This FRIDAY on #AEWRampage, only one man can move on in the #OwenHart Tournament Qualifier match. Is it @darbyallin's Tournament or @swerveconfident's House?
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/upm9tbMSms
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 28, 2022
