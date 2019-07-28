ROH TV Title Match Set For Summer Supercard

– Shane Taylor will defend the ROH Television Championship at Summer Supercard next month. ROH announced that by virtue of his Proving Grounds Four Cornmer Survival Match win, Tracy Williams will face Taylor for the title at the August 8th show.

The announcement reads:

As seen in a YouTube exclusive, “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams won a Proving Ground Four Corner Survival Match to earn a shot at ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor at Summer Supercard in Toronto on Aug. 9.

Williams scored the winning pinfall on Silas Young in the match, which also included Taylor and Josh Woods. This will be the LifeBlood member’s first shot at the ROH World Television Title.

Williams proved that he can go toe-to-toe with the very best in ROH when he came close to upsetting ROH World Champion Matt Taven last month. Still, he will have his work cut out for him against Taylor.

Taylor is determined to be the longest-reigning ROH World Champion of all time. He has a long way to go, but the bad man from the mean streets of East Cleveland has made two impressive title defenses thus far, defeating Bandido and Eli Isom.

Will Williams get his first taste of ROH gold? Or will Taylor make Williams another notch on his belt? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!