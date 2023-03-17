wrestling / News
ROH TV Title Match Set For Supercard Of Honor
March 16, 2023 | Posted by
The ROH TV Championship will officially be on the line at ROH Supercard Of Honor. Mark Briscoe will face Samoa Joe for the latter’s title at the PPV, in a match that was made official on this week’s episode of ROH Honor Club TV. Mark Briscoe has issued the challenge to Joe on last week’s episode.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Reach for the Sky ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Lucha Brothers vs. TBA
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe
