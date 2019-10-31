ROH TV Will Air In the UK Starting Next Week

Ring of Honor has announced that ROH TV will start airing in the UK on the Fight Network on November 8 at 9 PM. Here’s a press release:

Pro wrestling fans in the UK will soon have the opportunity to watch “Ring of Honor Wrestling” every week on television.

Beginning Nov. 8, Fight Network UK will broadcast ROH’s TV show every Friday night at 9 p.m. This will mark the first time “Ring of Honor Wrestling” will air on British television. The program is currently available via the FITE TV app.

ROH just concluded it’s successful Honor United UK tour this past weekend, holding shows in London, Newport and Bolton.

ROH is the home promotion for UK stars such as “The Villain” Marty Scurll, “Overkill” Mark Haskins and “The Prestigious One” Joe Hendry.