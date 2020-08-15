ROH News: Updated List of Competitors For Pure Title Tournament, Next Trivia Night, PCO’s Latest Video

– ROH has released an updated list of competitors for the ROH Pure Title tournament. The company has announced that Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Matt Sydal, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Josh Woods and Wheeler Yuta are all set for the tournament, with Yuta making his ROH debut for it.

The announcement noted that Doug Williams, Mark Haskins, Slex, Joe Hendry, Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita all had to withdraw due to travel restrictions. The tournament was announced back in January but had to be delayed due to the pandemic. The rest of the competitors are set to be announced soon.

– The company’s next ROH Trivia Night will take place on August 20th at 6 PM ET ET on Zoom. Interested parties can email [email protected] with your team name and the names of the players on your team.

– The latest episode of PCO’s webshow is online, as you can see below: