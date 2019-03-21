wrestling / News
ROH Video Showcases Importance of the G1 Supercard
March 21, 2019 | Posted by
– ROH Wrestling has released a new video featuring talent discussing what the G1 Supercard and wrestling at the Madison Square Garden means to them. You can check out that video below.
The ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard is set for Saturday, April 6. The event will be held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.
More Trending Stories
- Details On Original Plan For Rey Mysterio and Andrade At Wrestlemania
- Kofi Kingston Reveals How He Botched His Last Big Royal Rumble Spot and Almost Eliminated Himself
- Cody Rhodes Files New Trademarks For Old WCW Shows Including Bash at the Beach
- New Day Contemplate Leaving WWE After What Happened To Kofi Kingston On Smackdown