ROH Video Showcases Importance of the G1 Supercard

March 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH NJPW G1 Supercard MSG

– ROH Wrestling has released a new video featuring talent discussing what the G1 Supercard and wrestling at the Madison Square Garden means to them. You can check out that video below.

The ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard is set for Saturday, April 6. The event will be held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

