ROH News: New Video Hypes Sumie Sakai’s Return, Stat on Briscoes’ Best in the World Match

Ring of Honor has posted a new video hyping the return of Sumie Sakai following her broken orbital bone. Sakari suffered the injury at G1 Supercard in April and is making her return at the Best in the World TV taping:

ROH also shared the following post to Twitter, noting that the Briscoes are the only people competing at this year's Best in the World who also competed at the first iteration of the event back in 2006: