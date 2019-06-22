wrestling / News
ROH News: New Video Hypes Sumie Sakai’s Return, Stat on Briscoes’ Best in the World Match
June 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor has posted a new video hyping the return of Sumie Sakai following her broken orbital bone. You can see the video below. Sakari suffered the injury at G1 Supercard in April and is making her return at the Best in the World TV taping:
– ROH also shared the following post to Twitter, noting that the Briscoes are the only people competing at this year’s Best in the World who also competed at the first iteration of the event back in 2006:
#BITWFACTS pic.twitter.com/049rfUVPJ1
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 21, 2019
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate
- Jim Ross On Whether He Heard of Mick Foley’s Plan to Go On Top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring ’98
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Master P and the No Limit Soldiers Confronting Him Backstage At Great American Bash 1999 Over Prank
- More Details On Damage Sami Callihan Caused Prior To MLW Exit: Callihan Reportedly Spit In Jim Cornette’s Face