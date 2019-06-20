wrestling / News
ROH News: New Vignette Teases Maria Manic’s Debut, Allure vs. Jenny Rose & Kelly Klein Promo, Throwback Match
June 20, 2019
– Ring of Honor has released a new promo teasing the upcoming debut of Maria Manic. You can see the video below, which follows Manic’s signing with the company earlier this week.
– ROH posted the following video hyping the Allure vs. Jenny Rose & Kelly Klein match at Best in the World:
– Here is the latest ROH Throwback match, featuring Curry Man vs. Jay Lethal:
