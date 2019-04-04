ROH News: VIP Experience Announced For G1 Supercard, Beer City Bruiser Meet & Greet

– Ring of Honor has announced a VIP Meet & Greet experience for G1 Supercard on Saturday. The full announcement is below:

VIP MEET AND GREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCED FOR MSG, INCLUDING EARLY ENTRY

Get first access into MSG for G1 Supercard and hang with the stars prior to their main event Ladder Match! Your ticket includes venue entry at 5 pm. to the Delta Sky360 Club (enter venue through Tower D) and a VIP Meet & Greet experience with ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, “The Villain” Marty Scurll and Matt Taven. You will receive a one-of-a-kind G1 Supercard Ladder Match 8×10 to be autographed by each star in addition to personal photos with talent. This is the ultimate G1 Supercard VIP Experience! **Must also have a G1 Supercard ticket in order to gain access to this event**

Very limited tickets available, get yours now!

– Beer City Bruiser is set for a meet & greet appearance on Saturday at Martinez Cigars from 12 PM to 2 PM.