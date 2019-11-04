ROH Shares ‘We Are Family’ Photo Following Kelly Klein, Joey Mercury Claims

– Ring of Honor, which is under fire for a host of claims by Joey Mercury and Kelly Klein, has posted a new photo calling the company’s roster a “family.” The company posted a picture with most of the roster that was captioned “WE ARE RING OF HONOR, WE ARE FAMILY.”

You can see the post below. Klein is not in the photo, though she’s not the only one. Ian Riccaboni said the absences are because the photo was “spontaneous” and not everyone was there to be in the pic. Mandy Leon and Beer City Bruiser also shared the pic, as you can see below.

Mercury went public with his issues surrounding the company after he exited last week. Among his claims were allegations that ROH is not re-signing Shane Taylor but hasn’t told him and that General Manager Greg Gilleland took advantage of Bandido and has failed to provide adquate security or safety. He also shared (with permission) emails of Klein’s where it was revealed she was making less than $24,000 a year. Afterward, Klein and BJ Whitmer backed up Mercury’s claim that ROH does not have a concussion protocol.