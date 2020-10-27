wrestling / News
ROH Week By Week Previews Pure Tournament Finals in Halloween Edition
October 27, 2020 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor (ROH) released a special Halloween edition of Week By Week with Quinn McKay today. This week’s show previews the Pure Tournament finals, EC3’s first ROH match, and more. That video is available in the player below.
