ROH Week By Week Features 500th Episode Preview, Adam Cole vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Match From 2015

Ring of Honor has released the newest edition of ROH Week By Week, with this week’s focus on the special 500th episode of ROH TV. The company announced on Monday the details for the 500th episode, which will include a three-hour special that’ll stream for free on ROH’s Best on the Planet service.

This edition of ROH Week By Week previews the action on the card, including Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe, Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Lethal, and much more.

It also features a free bonus match from the ROH archives, with Adam Cole going one on one with Shinsuke Nakamura in a match from a 2015 episode of ROH TV.

