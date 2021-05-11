wrestling / News

This Week’s ROH Week By Week Features EC3’s Reaction To Flip Gordon’s Dishonor

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Ring of Honor has released the newest edition of ROH Week By Week, with this week’s episode focused on EC3 reacting to Flip Gordon’s dishonor, RUSH and LFI facing repercussions, highlights from the recent match between Angelina Love and Quinn McKay, and much more.

