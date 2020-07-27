Various News: This Week’s ROH Week By Week Online, ICW Match Announcement Tonight, Tino Sabbatelli Referenced on ESPN

– This week’s episode of ROH Week By Week is online, featuring Angelina Love and more. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

On Week By Week with Quinn McKay, Angelina Love takes issue with last week’s episode, we get a first look at the torment of a new talent, and much more news and updates from ROH!

– ICW has announced that the main event for August’s No Holds Barred 4 will be announced tonight at 8 PM ET:

MAIN EVENT FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT for #NHB4 DROPPING AT 8PM TONIGHT 🚨 Friday-Saturday August 7-8th Millville NJ – #NHB4 #NHB5 There is 12 3rd ROW RESERVED SEATS LEFT & GENERAL ADMISSION – https://t.co/KAgGbe73Z9 WELCOME TO THE CIRCUS 🎪 pic.twitter.com/H9wEwl81il — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) July 27, 2020

– NXT alumnus Tino Sabbatelli, who made his AEW debut on Dark earlier this month, was name dropped on ESPN’s NFL Live. As you can see in the below video, former NFL player and ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said that Sabbatelli is “wrestling somewhere and nobody’s ever heard of him since” in comparing the two of them: