ROH Week By Week Looks at Round Two of the Pure Title Tournament

October 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Pure Title Tournament

The latest episode of ROH Week By Week is online, with Quinn McKay taking a look at the second round of the ongoing Pure Title Tournament. You can see the video below. The matches for the second round are:

* Jay Lethal vs. David Finlay
* Fred Yehi vs. Tracy Williams
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Matt Sydal
* Josh Woods vs. PJ Black

