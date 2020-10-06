wrestling / News
ROH Week By Week Looks at Round Two of the Pure Title Tournament
October 6, 2020 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH Week By Week is online, with Quinn McKay taking a look at the second round of the ongoing Pure Title Tournament. You can see the video below. The matches for the second round are:
* Jay Lethal vs. David Finlay
* Fred Yehi vs. Tracy Williams
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Matt Sydal
* Josh Woods vs. PJ Black
More Trending Stories
- JBL Recalls Vince McMahon’s Idea For Forming The APA, Working With The Undertaker
- Miro On Original Pitch For Sex Addict Storyline In WWE, Learning Wrestling From John Cena
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Asuka Hates Zelina, Ziggler and Roode Want Tag Gold
- Paige Says She’s ‘Learned a Lot About Unionism,’ Zelina Vega Responds