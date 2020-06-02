wrestling / News
ROH Week By Week Reveals What Shocked Marty Scurll
June 2, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH released a new episode of Week By Week with Quinn McKay. In the latest episode, Marty Scurll reveals what made him speechless, and there’s also an update from Flip Gordon. That video is available below.
