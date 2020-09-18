wrestling / News
ROH News: Week By Week Moving to Tuesdays, Jonathan Gresham Set For ROHStrong Podcast, Latest Happy Hour Online
– ROH’s Week By Week series is moving days. Kevin Ecks announced in his latest ROH news column that the YouTube series will now premiere every Tuesday at 1 PM ET.
– Ecks also announced that Jonathan Gresham will be next Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guest.
– The latest episode of The Bouncers’ Happy Hour is online and features Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis Bennett:
Happy Hour With The Bouncers @brianmilonas @bcbwinchester and @MariaLKanellis @RealMikeBennett 🍻 pic.twitter.com/cFNGx3faB3
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 16, 2020
