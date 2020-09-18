wrestling / News

ROH News: Week By Week Moving to Tuesdays, Jonathan Gresham Set For ROHStrong Podcast, Latest Happy Hour Online

September 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH

– ROH’s Week By Week series is moving days. Kevin Ecks announced in his latest ROH news column that the YouTube series will now premiere every Tuesday at 1 PM ET.

– Ecks also announced that Jonathan Gresham will be next Monday’s ROHStrong podcast guest.

– The latest episode of The Bouncers’ Happy Hour is online and features Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis Bennett:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jonathan Gresham, ROH, ROH Week By Week, ROHStrong, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading