ROH Weekend TV Lineup, Dragon Lee & Kenny King Defending Tag Titles
October 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Here’s this weekend’s ROH TV lineup. Tag champs Dragon Lee & Kenny King will defend their titles against Soldiers of Savagery, aka S.O.S. (Moses & Kaun):
* ROH World Tag Team Title Match: Champions Dragon Lee & Kenny King vs. Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)
* The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) vs. Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, World Famous CB & Joe Keys
