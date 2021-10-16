wrestling / News

ROH Weekend TV Lineup, Dragon Lee & Kenny King Defending Tag Titles

October 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Weekend TV - S.O.S. vs. Dragon Lee & King

– Here’s this weekend’s ROH TV lineup. Tag champs Dragon Lee & Kenny King will defend their titles against Soldiers of Savagery, aka S.O.S. (Moses & Kaun):

* ROH World Tag Team Title Match: Champions Dragon Lee & Kenny King vs. Soldiers of Savagery (Moses & Kaun)
* The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus) vs. Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, World Famous CB & Joe Keys

