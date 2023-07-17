wrestling / News

ROH Women’s Championship Match Set For Death Before Dishonor

July 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Image Credit: ROH

Athena’s ROH Women’s Championship will be on the line at Death Before Dishonor this week. ROH has announced that Athena will defend her title against Willow Nightingale at Friday’s PPV, which will be a rubber match between the two as they’ve both picked up wins in singles matches against each other in the past few months.

The updated lineup for the July 21st PPV is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. TBD
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Dalton Castle
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Death Before Dishonor, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading