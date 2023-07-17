wrestling / News
ROH Women’s Championship Match Set For Death Before Dishonor
Athena’s ROH Women’s Championship will be on the line at Death Before Dishonor this week. ROH has announced that Athena will defend her title against Willow Nightingale at Friday’s PPV, which will be a rubber match between the two as they’ve both picked up wins in singles matches against each other in the past few months.
The updated lineup for the July 21st PPV is:
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. TBD
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Dalton Castle
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale
This Friday, 7/21#DeathBeforeDishonor
Trenton, NJ#ROH Women's World Title Match@AthenaPalmer_FG vs @willowwrestles
Athena won their first bout in a classic title fight.
Willow won the rematch this week on her way to winning the Owen Hart Cup!
The rubber match is THIS FRIDAY! pic.twitter.com/rZ9EdW9duP
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 17, 2023
