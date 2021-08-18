wrestling / News
ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Features First Round Women’s Tournament Awards & More
August 18, 2021 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is online, featuring the awards for the first round of the ROH Women’s Division Tournament. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Alyssa Marino, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, LuFisto and special guests hand out awards based on Round 1 of #ROHWD, discuss Max the Impaler’s destruction and watch Mandy Leon vs Quinn McKay in FULL!”
