This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Angelina Love vs. Allie Recks
June 23, 2021
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday features Angelina Love battling Allie Recks, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Another big ROH debut takes place as Allie Recks takes on Angelina Love and an #ROHWD competitor gets their #TicketToGold!”
