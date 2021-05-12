wrestling / News
ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Trisha Adora vs. Miranda Alize
May 12, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday is now online, featuring Trisha Adora vs. Miranda Alize. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:
“Women’s Division Wednesday rolls on as Trish Adora and Miranda Alize both make their ROH debuts, and another lucky competitor gets her #TicketToGold!”
