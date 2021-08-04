wrestling / News
ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Online With Allysin Kay vs Willow
August 4, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday sees Allysin Kay take on Willow, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
“Allysin Kay battles Willow in the Women’s Championship Tournament to determine who will continue their #QuestForGold, and “Beyond the Belles” breaks down all of the #ROHWD action so far!”
