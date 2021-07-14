wrestling / News

This Week’s ROH Women’s Division Wednesday Looks Back at Quinn McKay vs. Angelina Love

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest episode of ROH Women’s Division Wednesday revisits Angelina Love’s match with Quinn McKay, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:

Ahead of Quinn McKay’s match against Mandy Leon on this week’s ROH TV, we rewind to her recent match against Angelina Love, presented in full for the first time!

