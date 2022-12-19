ROH Women’s Title Match and More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, including a ROH Women’s title match. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. Vertvixen

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen

* Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi Rey

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Hagane Shinno & Steven Andrews

* Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Top Flight, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss, Slim J, & Jeeves Kay) & The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi)