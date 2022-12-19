wrestling / News
ROH Women’s Title Match and More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, including a ROH Women’s title match. The lineup includes:
* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. Vertvixen
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi Rey
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Hagane Shinno & Steven Andrews
* Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure
* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Top Flight, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss, Slim J, & Jeeves Kay) & The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi)
Watch #AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11!
See @MadKing1981 & @Ortiz_Powerful, @EmiSakura_gtmv & @AllieWrestling, and @MarinaShafir in action! Plus SO MUCH MORE! pic.twitter.com/vkuAvJdX6R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2022
TONIGHT! @ringofhonor World Champion @ClaudioCSRO & @ringofhonor Pure Champion @WheelerYuta take on the #Workhorsemen (@RealJDDrake @Antnyhenry) in tag team action on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11! pic.twitter.com/8ba5SYiRm2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2022
A MASSIVE 12-man bout is set for TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB!
It's @OfficialEGO, @MATTHARDYBRAND, @IsiahKassidy, @TopFlight612 & @takesoup
vs. @SonnyKissXO, @tadpoleslimj, @isThatVsK, @PAvalon, @CezarBononi_ & Ryan Nemeth! pic.twitter.com/COqMJXSqrD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2022
The @ringofhonor Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG defends the title against @VertVixen TONIGHT on #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB! Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/jnTsvRXchP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 19, 2022
