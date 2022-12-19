wrestling / News

ROH Women’s Title Match and More Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

December 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced six matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, including a ROH Women’s title match. The lineup includes:

* ROH Women’s Championship: Athena (c) vs. Vertvixen
* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. The WorkHorsemen
* Emi Sakura & The Bunny vs. Lady Bird Monroe & Gigi Rey
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Hagane Shinno & Steven Andrews
* Marina Shafir vs. Jazmin Allure
* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Top Flight, & Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Trustbusters (Sonny Kiss, Slim J, & Jeeves Kay) & The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading