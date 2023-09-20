wrestling / News
ROH Women’s Title Match Set For This Week’s ROH TV
September 19, 2023 | Posted by
ROH has added a Women’s World Championship match to this week’s episode of ROH TV. Angelina Love will challenge Athena for the title on this week’s show, which airs Thursday on HonorClub.
The updated card for the episode is:
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Nick Wayne
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena vs. Angelina Love
* ROH Six-Man Championship Match: The Mogul Embassy vs. The Infantry
* Diamante vs. TBA
