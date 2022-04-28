wrestling / News
ROH Women’s Title Unification Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 27, 2022 | Posted by
The ROH Women’s Championship will be unified among the matches on next week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS from Baltimore, Maryland:
* Ring of Honor Women’s Championship Unification Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifier: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish
* Wardlow vs. MJF’s Mystery Opponent
