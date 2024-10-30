wrestling / News

ROH Women’s World Title Match Added to Tomorrow’s Episode

October 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Image Credit: ROH

Thursday’s episode of ROH TV will feature a Women’s World title match as Athena will defend against the spooky Abadon. It will be a Halloween Ring of Horror match. The only other match announced so far will feature Billie Starkz in action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading