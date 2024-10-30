wrestling / News
ROH Women’s World Title Match Added to Tomorrow’s Episode
October 30, 2024 | Posted by
Thursday’s episode of ROH TV will feature a Women’s World title match as Athena will defend against the spooky Abadon. It will be a Halloween Ring of Horror match. The only other match announced so far will feature Billie Starkz in action.
It all comes down to this!
The challenger @abadon_AEW will face the #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG in a Halloween Ring of Horror Match!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/6Kf5bNC17R
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 30, 2024
