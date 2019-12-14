wrestling / News

ROH World Television Championship Changes Hands at Final Battle (Video)

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle

– We have a new ROH Television Champion following ROH Final Battle. Dragon Lee defeated Shane Taylor to capture the championship at the PPV. You can see video clips from the match below.

This marks Lee’s first run with the TV Championship and ends Taylor’s run at 218 days. He won the title at ROH/NJPW War Of The Worlds in May.

