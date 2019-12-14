wrestling / News
ROH World Television Championship Changes Hands at Final Battle (Video)
– We have a new ROH Television Champion following ROH Final Battle. Dragon Lee defeated Shane Taylor to capture the championship at the PPV. You can see video clips from the match below.
This marks Lee’s first run with the TV Championship and ends Taylor’s run at 218 days. He won the title at ROH/NJPW War Of The Worlds in May.
@dragonlee95 coming in at full speed!#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/R9FczyNrCo
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
Double stomp on the apron!😮@dragonlee95 #ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/kiERU2Xdnr
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
NEW CHAMPION!!!!!!!😱@dragonlee95 just pinned Shane Taylor!#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/p4yilt6pNC
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
@dragonlee95 is the NEW @ringofhonor TV champ!#ROH #FinalBattle pic.twitter.com/M7yDHIdWth
— Javier DraVen🏴☠️ (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2019
