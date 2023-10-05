wrestling / News
ROH World Title Contender’s Match & More Set For AEW Rampage
October 4, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced three matches, including a match for a ROH World Title shot, for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the lineup below for Friday’s show, as announced on this week’s Dynamite:
* Winner Gets a ROH World Championship Match: Komander vs. Johnny TV vs. Penta El Zero Miedp vs. Lince Dorado
* Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. The Hardys & Best Friends
* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
