ROH World Title Contender’s Match & More Set For AEW Rampage

October 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 10-6-23 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced three matches, including a match for a ROH World Title shot, for this week’s episode of Rampage. You can check out the lineup below for Friday’s show, as announced on this week’s Dynamite:

* Winner Gets a ROH World Championship Match: Komander vs. Johnny TV vs. Penta El Zero Miedp vs. Lince Dorado
* Daniel Garcia, Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker vs. The Hardys & Best Friends
* Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose

