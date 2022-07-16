wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match Added To Death Before Dishonor
Claudio Castagnoli will battle for the ROH World Title at Death Before Dishonor next weekend. ROH announced following tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage that Jonathan Gresham will defend his title against Castagnoli at the July 23rd PPV.
Gresham was confronted by Castagnoli on Rampage after the champion defeated Lee Moriarty in a successful title defense. You can see a clip from that below.
The updayed lineup for Death Before Dishonor is:
* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* ROH Tag Team Championship 2 of 3 Falls Match: FTR vs. The Briscoes
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Jay Lethal
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta vs. Daniel Garcia
* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Serena Deeb
He's held the ROH Tag Team belt, does @ClaudioCSRO have his eyes on the big one next 👀 #AEWRampage #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/peuGbBJUmQ
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 16, 2022
JUST ANNOUNCED on #AEWRampage: #FyterFest Night 2, @ringofhonor World Champ @TheJonGresham will defend his against @ClaudioCSRO LIVE on PPV, Sat 7/23 @ #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor
Get your tix NOW @ https://t.co/jzp8mI4M7V or Order on major cable/satellite & @BleacherReport+more pic.twitter.com/6pwaf4h21N
— Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 16, 2022
