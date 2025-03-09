Two Matches Added to AEW Revolution Zero Hour, Updated Lineup

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World title against Gravity at AEW Revolution Zero Hour. Meanwhile, the Undisputed Kingdom and Daniel Garcia will face Shane Taylor Promotions. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

* AEW International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

* Hollywood Ending Match for AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

* AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

* #1 Contenders Match for AEW World Title: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

* Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

* MJF vs. Hangman Page

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Gravity (Zero Hour)

* Big Boom! AJ, Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Zero Hour)

* Daniel Garcia, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Zero Hour)