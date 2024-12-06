ROH World Title Match Announced For Final Battle

Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship against Matt Cardona at Final Batttle. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that Jericho vs. Cardona for the title will take place at the December 20th event.

Cardona confronted Jericho during a TV Time segment where Jericho vowed to defend the title against someone from New York. Cardona came down and Jericho called him “Zack,” before Cardona said that Jericho knew his name and would lose the title at the PPV.