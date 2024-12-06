wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match Announced For Final Battle
Chris Jericho will defend his ROH World Championship against Matt Cardona at Final Batttle. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that Jericho vs. Cardona for the title will take place at the December 20th event.
Cardona confronted Jericho during a TV Time segment where Jericho vowed to defend the title against someone from New York. Cardona came down and Jericho called him “Zack,” before Cardona said that Jericho knew his name and would lose the title at the PPV.
The spotlight is on! It’s TV TIME with the #ROH World Champion, ‘The Nueve’ @IAmJericho, right now on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/vyoXQpNW1U
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 6, 2024
'The Complete' @TheMattCardona confronts the #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/1jBOEM5bKv
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 6, 2024