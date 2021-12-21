wrestling / News

ROH World Title Match Announced For The WRLD On GCW In January

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The ROH World Championship will be defended next month at The WRLD On GCW. GCW announced on Monday night that Jonathan Gresham will defend his championship against Blake Christian at the show, which takes place on January 23rd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The match is the first confirmed bout for the show, which has already sold out.

