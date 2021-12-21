wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match Announced For The WRLD On GCW In January
The ROH World Championship will be defended next month at The WRLD On GCW. GCW announced on Monday night that Jonathan Gresham will defend his championship against Blake Christian at the show, which takes place on January 23rd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
The match is the first confirmed bout for the show, which has already sold out.
*BREAKING*
The first match has been confirmed for #TheWrldOnGCW:
*ROH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP*
JONATHAN GRESHAM
vs
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
January 23rd
Hammerstein Ballroom pic.twitter.com/QXHJLluCku
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 21, 2021
