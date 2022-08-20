wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Castagnoli announced an open challenge for next week’s Rampage on Friday night’s show, which was answered by Dustin Rhodes. You can see the clip below.
The match will take place on next week’s episode of Rampage, which is the penultimate episode of the show before AEW All Out.
It’s set! #ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. #TheNatural Dustin Rhodes for the title next Friday at #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/BdVruuRFpm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2022
