wrestling / News

ROH World Title Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dustin Rhodes Claudio Castagnoli AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Castagnoli announced an open challenge for next week’s Rampage on Friday night’s show, which was answered by Dustin Rhodes. You can see the clip below.

The match will take place on next week’s episode of Rampage, which is the penultimate episode of the show before AEW All Out.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading