ROH World Title Match Official For Death Before Dishonor
Ring of Honor has announced a World title match for this Friday’s Death Before Dishonor event as Claudio Castagnoli defends against PAC. The match was set up after the events of Blood & Guts on last night’s AEW Dynamite, when PAC walked out on his team. Claudio challenged him to a match with a backstage promo, which ‘The Bastard’ accepted. Here’s the updated lineup for the show:
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. PAC
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
* ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle or Shane Taylor
* ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. The Kingdom vs. Best Friends vs. Aussie Open
This Friday, 7/21#DeathBeforeDishonor
Trenton, NJ#ROH World Championship Match@ClaudioCSRO vs @BASTARDPAC
