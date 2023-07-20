wrestling / News

ROH World Title Match Official For Death Before Dishonor

July 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Death Before Dishonor Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor has announced a World title match for this Friday’s Death Before Dishonor event as Claudio Castagnoli defends against PAC. The match was set up after the events of Blood & Guts on last night’s AEW Dynamite, when PAC walked out on his team. Claudio challenged him to a match with a backstage promo, which ‘The Bastard’ accepted. Here’s the updated lineup for the show:

* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. PAC
* ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
* ROH Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Dalton Castle or Shane Taylor
* ROH Pure Championship: Katsuyori Shibata (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* ROH World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros (c) vs. The Kingdom vs. Best Friends vs. Aussie Open

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Death Before Dishonor, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading