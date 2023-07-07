wrestling / News

ROH World Title Match Set For Death Before Dishonor

July 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Death Before Dishonor Image Credit: ROH

Claudio Castagnoli’s ROH World Championship defense for Death Before Dishonor is officially set. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that Castagnoli will defend his title against Mark Briscoe at the show, which takes place on July 21st.

The match is the first announced for the show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Death Before Dishonor, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading