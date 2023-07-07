wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match Set For Death Before Dishonor
Claudio Castagnoli’s ROH World Championship defense for Death Before Dishonor is officially set. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that Castagnoli will defend his title against Mark Briscoe at the show, which takes place on July 21st.
The match is the first announced for the show.
Immediately after winning the #njpwSTRONG Openweight Championship, Eddie Kingston had an important message for his old friend Mark Briscoe.
ROH TV is streaming NOW @ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/kNVcZ2gOTl
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 6, 2023
Eddie Kingston had a message for his friend Mark Briscoe, and Mark heard Eddie loud and clear!@SussexCoChicken is up for the challenge and says that this is HIS TIME to become #ROH World champion, but ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO has some advice for Mark Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/ztpLFCGTAb
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 7, 2023
