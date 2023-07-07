ROH World Title Match Set For Death Before Dishonor

Claudio Castagnoli’s ROH World Championship defense for Death Before Dishonor is officially set. It was announced on this week’s ROH TV that Castagnoli will defend his title against Mark Briscoe at the show, which takes place on July 21st.

The match is the first announced for the show.

Immediately after winning the #njpwSTRONG Openweight Championship, Eddie Kingston had an important message for his old friend Mark Briscoe. ROH TV is streaming NOW @ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/kNVcZ2gOTl — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 6, 2023