ROH World Title Match, El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Komander & More Set For ROH Supercard of Honor

A ROH World Championship match and more are official for ROH Supercard of Honor. To was announced on tonight’s ROH Honor Club TV that Claudio Castagnoli will defend his World Title against Eddie Kingston at the PPV. In addition, Tony Khan announced on Thursday that El Hijo Del Vikingo will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Komander, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

“Next Friday, March 31

#ROH Supercard of Honor

Los Angeles, CA, Galen Center AAA Mega Championship @vikingo_aaa vs @KomandercrMX Next Friday, live on ppv from Los Angeles, @luchalibreaaa Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will come to @ringofhonor to defend his title vs Komander!”

The updated lineup for the show is:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Eddie Kingston

* Reach for the Sky ROH World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The Lucha Brothers vs. Top Flight vs. RUSH & Dralistico vs. Aussie Open vs. The Kingdom

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Mark Briscoe

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Komander