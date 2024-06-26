wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match Added To Tomorrow’s HonorClub Episode
Ring of Honor has announced a ROH World title match for tomorrow night’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. Mark Briscoe will make his first defense against TV champion Kyle Fletcher. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz vs. Angelica Risk
The #ROH World TV Champion @kylefletcherpro has been gathering wins every week and will challenge Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) for the #ROH World Championship!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/GudgAFs8aM
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 26, 2024
With the fallout of last week still on her mind. The #ROH Women's World TV Champion @BillieStarkz enters a PROVING GROUND MATCH against @angelica_risk!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/XYJXEUhpCG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 26, 2024
