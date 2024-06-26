wrestling / News

ROH World Title Match Added To Tomorrow’s HonorClub Episode

June 26, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ring of Honor ROH Image Credit: ROH

Ring of Honor has announced a ROH World title match for tomorrow night’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub. Mark Briscoe will make his first defense against TV champion Kyle Fletcher. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Billie Starkz vs. Angelica Risk

