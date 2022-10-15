ROH World Title Match & More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

We have an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including a ROH World Title Match. You can see the updated lineup below for next week’s show, which airs on a special day next Tuesday on TBS:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Adam Page

* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle

* Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

* MJF speaks