ROH World Title Match & More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 15, 2022
We have an updated card for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including a ROH World Title Match. You can see the updated lineup below for next week’s show, which airs on a special day next Tuesday on TBS:
* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Adam Page
* AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida
* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy
* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Dalton Castle
* Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta
* MJF speaks