ROH World Title Match & More Announced For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks
November 13, 2024
The ROH World Championship will be on the line on AEW Dynamite in two weeks. AEW announced the following for the Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite on November 27th, which will air on TBS:
* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* The AEW Continental Classic returns
