ROH World Title Match & More Announced For AEW Dynamite In Two Weeks

November 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho Big Bill AEW Dynamite 10-23-24 Image Credit: AEW

The ROH World Championship will be on the line on AEW Dynamite in two weeks. AEW announced the following for the Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite on November 27th, which will air on TBS:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* The AEW Continental Classic returns

