ROH World Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

October 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 10-12-22 Image Credit: AEW

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson’s ROH World Title bout is official among the matches set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place next Wednesday in Toronto:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn
* Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) vs. Jungle Boy

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

