ROH World Title Match & More Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson’s ROH World Title bout is official among the matches set for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which takes place next Wednesday in Toronto:

* ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn

* Luchasaurus (w/ Christian Cage) vs. Jungle Boy