ROH World Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
October 16, 2024
The ROH World Championship will be on the line on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The following matches were announced on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite for next week’s show, which airs live on TBS:
* ROH World Championship Ladder War: Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho
* Jack Perry & The Young Bucks vs. Daniel Garcia & Private Party
