ROH World Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW has announced a ROH World Championship Match for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs this Friday on TNT:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood

* AEW World Championship Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin

* Madison Rayne vs. Serena Deeb

* Samoa Joe appears