wrestling / News

ROH World Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

September 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 9-9-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a ROH World Championship Match for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs this Friday on TNT:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood
* AEW World Championship Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* Madison Rayne vs. Serena Deeb
* Samoa Joe appears

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading