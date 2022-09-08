wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
September 7, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has announced a ROH World Championship Match for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs this Friday on TNT:
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dax Harwood
* AEW World Championship Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* Madison Rayne vs. Serena Deeb
* Samoa Joe appears
#AEWRampage is THIS FRIDAY at 10pm ET / 9pm CT on @tntdrama!
-ROH World Title @ClaudioCSRO (c) v @DaxFTR
-Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Rampage Wild Card @DarbyAllin v @sammyguevara
-We hear from ROH World TV Champ @SamoaJoe
–@SerenaDeeb v @MadisonRayne pic.twitter.com/oC2rUxbK8b
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business
- Malakai Black Reportedly Granted Conditional Release From AEW
- Booker T Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Situation, Whether CM Punk Was Unprofessional
- Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega