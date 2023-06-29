wrestling / News

ROH World Title Match & More Set For Friday’s AEW Rampage

June 28, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has set an ROH World Championship match and more for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can check out the card below for the episode, which airs Friday on TBS:

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Hikaru Shida
* Shawn Spears vs. The Blade
* QT Marshall & Johnny TV vs. Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy

