ROH World Title Match, More Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has a ROH World Championship match and more for next week’s show. You can see the card below for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:
* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin
* Charlie Haas vs. Josh Alexander
* Doc Gallows & Joe Doering vs. Heath & Rhino
* Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green
