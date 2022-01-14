wrestling / News

ROH World Title Match, More Announced For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

January 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling has a ROH World Championship match and more for next week’s show. You can see the card below for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:

* ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin
* Charlie Haas vs. Josh Alexander
* Doc Gallows & Joe Doering vs. Heath & Rhino
* Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green

