ROH World Title Match Set For Glory By Honor Night One

Ring of Honor has announced a ROH World title match for Glory by Honor Night 1, with Bandido defending against Flip Gordon.

If past results are any indication, new ROH World Champion Bandido’s first title defense could very well be his last.

At Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena, Bandido will put his title on the line against Flip Gordon, a man he has never beaten.

The first time they squared off, in the main event at War of the Worlds in Buffalo in 2019, Gordon defeated Bandido clean with the Flip-5. When they met again, in a match filmed in an empty arena in Las Vegas last year, Gordon again won clean with the Flip-5.

Does “The Mercenary” have Bandido’s number?

Perhaps. But if we learned anything at Best in the World on July 11, it’s to never underestimate Bandido, who shocked the wrestling world by winning the title from RUSH, who had only been pinned once previously since debuting in ROH two and a half years ago.

One thing is certain: With the world title at stake, the third meeting between two of the most talented young stars in the sport is a match that is not to be missed!

Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out who leaves Philly with the ROH World Championship!

GLORY BY HONOR

NIGHT 1: FRIDAY, AUG. 20

BELL TIME: 7 PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST.

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148