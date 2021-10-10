wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match Set For Next Month on ROH TV
October 9, 2021 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced that Bandido will defend the ROH World title against Alex Zayne on an episode of ROH TV next month. An official date hasn’t been revealed, but it will be in November. Zayne won his title shot by winning the Honor Rumble at Death Before Dishonor.
