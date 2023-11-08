ROH World Title Match Set For This Week’s Episode

Ring of Honor has announced a ROH World title match for Thursday’s episode, which airs on HonorClub at 7 PM ET. Eddie Kingston will defend against Angelico. Meanwhile, Athena will face Heidi Howitzer in a Proving Ground match. Here’s the lineup:

* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Angelico

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Heidi Howitzer

