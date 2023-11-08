wrestling / News
ROH World Title Match Set For This Week’s Episode
Ring of Honor has announced a ROH World title match for Thursday’s episode, which airs on HonorClub at 7 PM ET. Eddie Kingston will defend against Angelico. Meanwhile, Athena will face Heidi Howitzer in a Proving Ground match. Here’s the lineup:
* ROH World Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Angelico
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Heidi Howitzer
The #ROH World Championship is on the line as the champion #EddieKingston defends the title against the challenger and number one contender @Angelico_AEW TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/PTT8wraFfT
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 8, 2023
.@ThundrdomeStyle makes her #ROH debut as she enters a PROVING GROUND MATCH against the longest reigning #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG TOMORROW NIGHT on #ROH TV!
Don't miss #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7pm ET/6pm CT. pic.twitter.com/69KcBbpqaN
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 8, 2023
