ROH Wrestlers Reportedly Happy With Production & Camera Changes

– According to a report by Fightful Select, stars within ROH are said to be happy with the recent changes in the production format, specifically the people who are handling the show’s camera work. Per the report, LSG said the the shows now have a different type of intensity without a live crowd in attendance due to the different adjustments that were made to the visual presentation.

The changes came after ROH officials reportedly put in some effort to tweak the production. Also, they were made after getting input specifically from the wrestlers over the course of the last year. This also goes back to a talent meeting that was held a while, where the company flew out the roster to speak with them about how to improve the product.

